Welcome to Lindsey's Homes and Gardens services. With over 15 years experience I specialise in design led aspects of both commercial and residential projects. From Interior to exterior design, architectural landscaping and completion, whatever your needs are I am here to help. As an addition to these services I also incorporate an in-depth Feng Shui practice. Based on the ancient Chinese philosophy that works in order to bring harmony and abundance to your living space. I work with the customer, their needs and requirements in order to bring peace and harmony to their home and/or garden.