Lindsey Williams Homes and Gardens
Interior Designers & Decorators in Southampton
Reviews
    • Welcome to Lindsey's Homes and Gardens services. With over 15 years experience I specialise in design led aspects of both commercial and residential projects. From Interior to exterior design, architectural landscaping and completion, whatever your needs are I am here to help. As an addition to these services I also incorporate an in-depth Feng Shui practice. Based on the ancient Chinese philosophy that works in order to bring harmony and abundance to your living space. I work with the customer, their needs and requirements in order to bring peace and harmony to their home and/or garden.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Painting and Decorating
    • Re-Organising
    • Feng Shui
    • landscape gardening
    • Gardening
    • Trimming
    • Hedging
    • Planting
    • Mowing
    • Weeding
    • turfing
    Service areas
    Southampton
    Address
    9 Canton Street
    SO152DJ Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7552628014 homeandgardenservices.vpweb.co.uk
    Flowers Don't Grow on their Own and a House is Not a Home without a Woman's Touch.

