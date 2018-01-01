Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Easter Time, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style study/office
    Easter Time, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom
    Easter Time, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored
    +2
    Easter Time
    Pixers Rainbow, Pixers Pixers Colonial style living room Beige
    Pixers Rainbow, Pixers Pixers Minimalist bedroom Pink
    Pixers Rainbow, Pixers Pixers Modern style bedroom Purple/Violet
    +7
    Pixers Rainbow
    Pineapple Fever, Pixers Pixers Tropical style living room Multicolored
    Pineapple Fever, Pixers Pixers Tropical style study/office Multicolored
    Pineapple Fever, Pixers Pixers Tropical style living room Multicolored
    +6
    Pineapple Fever
    Pixerstick self-adhesive wallpapers, Pixers Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration Green
    Pixerstick self-adhesive wallpapers, Pixers Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration Green
    Pixerstick self-adhesive wallpapers, Pixers Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Pixerstick self-adhesive wallpapers
    Forest Bathing, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom
    Forest Bathing, Pixers Pixers Colonial style dining room
    Forest Bathing, Pixers Pixers Colonial style living room
    +6
    Forest Bathing
    Into The Groove, Pixers Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
    Into The Groove, Pixers Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
    Into The Groove, Pixers Pixers Dining roomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
    +11
    Into The Groove
    Show all 17 projects

    At Pixers, we believe in the power of stories. They allow us to express who we are and inspire others at the same time.

    For us the personalization of interiors is a form of contemporary storytelling. Show us where you live, and we will tell you who you are. Tell us who you are, and we will assist you in creating a living space to suit your taste.

    Change the space in ways thus far unknown to you. Create interior that will take your breath away. Homes, offices, restaurants, or hotels will take on new colors to tell stories more colorful than from One Thousand and One Nights. 

    An infinite number of designs and your unrestricted imagination combine into infinite possibilities for creating interiors unlike any other. Your imagination is the only limit. Tell your own story and live the way you like and enjoy the change.

    Services
    Interior Personalisation Interior Design Only eco-friendly materials 365 day return policy 11 languages that we communicate in
    Service areas
    global
    Address
    131 Finsbury Pavement
    EC2A 1NT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035148163 pixers.us
