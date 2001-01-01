Your browser is out-of-date.

Emmett Russell Architects
Architects in Bristol
    • Alexandra Park, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern living room
    Alexandra Park, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern conservatory
    Alexandra Park, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern conservatory
    Alexandra Park, Redland
    Aberdeen Park, Highbury, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern living room
    Aberdeen Park, Highbury, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern living room
    Aberdeen Park, Highbury, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern dining room
    +5
    Aberdeen Park, Highbury
    Artist's Studio, Bristol, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
    Artist's Studio, Bristol, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Study/office
    Artist's Studio, Bristol, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Study/office
    +1
    Artist's Studio, Bristol
    Fentiman Road, Vauxhall, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Fentiman Road, Vauxhall, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern kitchen
    Fentiman Road, Vauxhall, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern kitchen
    +1
    Fentiman Road, Vauxhall
    Cossins Road, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Dining room
    Cossins Road, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Kitchen
    Cossins Road, Redland, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
    +1
    Cossins Road, Redland
    Hillside Houses, Montpelier, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern kitchen
    Hillside Houses, Montpelier, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Hillside Houses, Montpelier, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern living room
    +2
    Hillside Houses, Montpelier
    Show all 11 projects

    Emmett Russell Architects are a Bristol based architectural practice engaged in a broad portfolio of work including projects in housing, urban design, education, community buildings as well as bespoke residential projects. The practice was originally formed in 2001 as Tom Russell Architects and entered a new era in 2014 when it became Emmett Russell Architects Ltd.

    The practice draws on the wide experience of its two directors, Victoria Emmett and Tom Russell, both of whom have held key positions in nationally and internationally respected practices prior to establishing ERA.

    Together we have developed a reputation for imaginative and ambitious designs within the constraints of existing buildings and sensitive sites. We have won a number of high profile architectural competitions including two National RIBA competitions and the international Europan 9 competition.

    Our practice is informed by our engagement with teaching and research. We are an RIBA Chartered Practice and a Member of the Green Register of Construction Professionals.

    Services
    Architects
    Service areas
    • Bristol
    • South West
    • London
    • & all across the UK
    Address
    1 St Andrews Road
    BS6 5EH Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179070492 www.emmettrussell.co.uk
