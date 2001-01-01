Emmett Russell Architects are a Bristol based architectural practice engaged in a broad portfolio of work including projects in housing, urban design, education, community buildings as well as bespoke residential projects. The practice was originally formed in 2001 as Tom Russell Architects and entered a new era in 2014 when it became Emmett Russell Architects Ltd.

The practice draws on the wide experience of its two directors, Victoria Emmett and Tom Russell, both of whom have held key positions in nationally and internationally respected practices prior to establishing ERA.

Together we have developed a reputation for imaginative and ambitious designs within the constraints of existing buildings and sensitive sites. We have won a number of high profile architectural competitions including two National RIBA competitions and the international Europan 9 competition.

Our practice is informed by our engagement with teaching and research. We are an RIBA Chartered Practice and a Member of the Green Register of Construction Professionals.