ADL TILE &amp; STONE Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Armagh
    • ADL Tile and Stone Ltd are one of Northern Irelands leading tile and stone suppliers catering for projects in both the domestic and commercial sectors. With our Senior Director holding down a wealth of experience in residential, retail and commercial projects, alongside a uniquely skilled stone works team, the standard of work carried out and products manufactured are exceptional.

    Services
    Design and SUPPLY & FIT
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Armagh
    Address
    Unit 9 station rd industrial est
    BT31 7NP Armagh
    United Kingdom
    +44-2837525839 www.adlgroup.co.uk
