ADL Tile and Stone Ltd are one of Northern Irelands leading tile and stone suppliers catering for projects in both the domestic and commercial sectors. With our Senior Director holding down a wealth of experience in residential, retail and commercial projects, alongside a uniquely skilled stone works team, the standard of work carried out and products manufactured are exceptional.
- Services
- Design and SUPPLY & FIT
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Armagh
- Address
-
Unit 9 station rd industrial est
BT31 7NP Armagh
United Kingdom
+44-2837525839 www.adlgroup.co.uk