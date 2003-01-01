2x20ft.com is a project of the Artdepartment Berlin gmbh.

The award winning company Artdepartment Berlin GmbH develops and implements container architectures of various kinds under the brand name “TwoTimesTwenty Feet” (2x20ft).

A team of experienced architects, structural engineers, engineers, and designers has advised customers from various industries in the implementation of unique projects for over 20 years.

Twotimestwentyfeet provides you with everything you need for your project from one source. From concept design, material survey, consulting to execution building and logistics.

Custom paint, adhesive graphics, interior design, are designed by our team as well as any custom request.

We are, of course, open to joint ventures and can offer relative services during the phases of concept development, approval planning, manufacturing and property management or storage.

Architects, designers, artists and pertinent agencies are very welcome as collaborators.

2x20ft has a new branch in Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia operating for the south-east Asian market.

All the additional info you can find at 2x20.com