2x20ft.com is a project of the Artdepartment Berlin gmbh.
The award winning company Artdepartment Berlin GmbH develops and implements container architectures of various kinds under the brand name “TwoTimesTwenty Feet” (2x20ft).
A team of experienced architects, structural engineers, engineers, and designers has advised customers from various industries in the implementation of unique projects for over 20 years.
Twotimestwentyfeet provides you with everything you need for your project from one source. From concept design, material survey, consulting to execution building and logistics.
Custom paint, adhesive graphics, interior design, are designed by our team as well as any custom request.
We are, of course, open to joint ventures and can offer relative services during the phases of concept development, approval planning, manufacturing and property management or storage.
Architects, designers, artists and pertinent agencies are very welcome as collaborators.
2x20ft has a new branch in Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia operating for the south-east Asian market.
All the additional info you can find at 2x20.com
- Services
- Container architecture for residential or commercial purpose
- from small modular units to large scale complex buildings
- Service areas
- Europe / South east asia
- Berlin
- Company awards
- 2003 VDW Award Winner Category Artdepartment for “Under Five”, United Nations
- 2005 New York Festival Finalist Category Art direction for VW Fox “White Room” and Seat Leon “Legend”
- 2008/2009 House of Imagination, Hornbach, a campaign by Heimat design agency Berlin, THP, Peter Weber co-curator wins ADC Award Grand Prix, Montreux Golden Award, New York Festival-Gold Award, Eva Award-Gold, Advertising Yearbook Megaphonwiner
- 2010 Cannes-Golden Lyon for the “Snowman Demo”, Entega, THP
- 2011 Special Edi gold for Production Design Swisscom “Vivo Casa”
- Address
Fraenkelufer
10999 Berlin
Germany
+49-3061789220 www.2x20ft.com
