ValeBridgecraft have been making exceptional sofas and chairs in our workshop near Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, England, for over 100 years. The area is famous for its skills in joinery and textiles and has a long established heritage in fine furniture making. Solid wood hand built frames, steel coil springs and layers of sumptuous fillings ensure that all Vale Bridgecraft sofas and chairs are beautifully comfortable and last for years, becoming heritage pieces for future generations. Each piece is finished with a carefully tailored hand stitched cover with customers selecting any cover for any sofa from a range of thousands, many exclusives and designer brands.