ValeBridgecraft
Furniture & Accessories in Hebden Bridge
Reviews (13)
    Classic Furniture made in Yorkshire
    Classic Handmade Upholstered Sofas & Chairs

    ValeBridgecraft have been making exceptional sofas and chairs in our workshop near Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, England, for over 100 years. The area is famous for its skills in joinery and textiles and has a long established heritage in fine furniture making. Solid wood hand built frames, steel coil springs and layers of sumptuous fillings ensure that all Vale Bridgecraft sofas and chairs are beautifully comfortable and last for years, becoming heritage pieces for future generations. Each piece is finished with a carefully tailored hand stitched cover with customers selecting any cover for any sofa from a range of thousands, many exclusives and designer brands.

    Service areas
    Hebden Bridge
    Address
    Greenhill Industrial Estate, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
    HX7 5QF Hebden Bridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1422885000 www.valebridgecraft.co.uk

    Reviews

    Philip Watkinson
    Nicely laid out store, knowledgeable staff quality products
    2 months ago
    Steven Dale
    Very friendly and helpful. Make sofas and chairs so good if you wish to support local businesses.
    about 1 month ago
    John Shaw
    Just spent over 2 hours choosing a new sofa and chair, could not fault the sales team who made us most welcome.
    7 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
