MoroDeco.Ltd
Designers in London, Essex
    Moroccan Bolster sofa

    About Us

    Inspired by Morocco and driven by its wonders. MoroDeco has made accessible to you elegance through its modern and traditional furniture. World-renowned for its rich and unique craftsmanship, Moroccan interiors offer warmth and vibrancy and we have now brought it to you door. You can choose from our ready-made furniture or Customise your own from our different collections. If you run out of ideas please do not worry! We will be more than happy to advise you on what would suit your home or simply inspire your imagination. Whether you have an idea, a drawing or you’re not quite sure, we have the skills to bring your concepts to life.

    When creating your Hand-Crafted furniture from our workshop in Seven Kings, East London, we will use the best raw materials available on the market and work with your requirements in mind including size, style, choice of fabrics, cushion and bolsters. You will also be able to choose from our wide variety of styles, carvings and wood stains.
    For you, every home should be unique and every interior should be a piece of Art. You won’t have to wait months for your delivery and you will definitely impress your guests

    Services
    Moroccan interior Designing and furniture making
    Service areas
    London and Essex
    Address
    Unit 1, Durban Road Albert Work
    iG27AQ London, Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7414728628 www.morodeco.co.uk

    Reviews

    Clare McKenny
    A pleasure to work with Hicham on a custom order. Excellent service and the most beautiful craftsmanship. Thank you so so much! 😁
    almost 3 years ago
    Samia Heraoua
    Very high quality workmanship, excellent finish. My room looks brighter with the new furniture. Thank you!
    almost 3 years ago
    Haley Super
    Hi,i would like to say that the deal,time frame ,job and delivery of the Moroccan style sofas and side tables were excellent.i would highly recommend it.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
