About Us

Inspired by Morocco and driven by its wonders. MoroDeco has made accessible to you elegance through its modern and traditional furniture. World-renowned for its rich and unique craftsmanship, Moroccan interiors offer warmth and vibrancy and we have now brought it to you door. You can choose from our ready-made furniture or Customise your own from our different collections. If you run out of ideas please do not worry! We will be more than happy to advise you on what would suit your home or simply inspire your imagination. Whether you have an idea, a drawing or you’re not quite sure, we have the skills to bring your concepts to life.

When creating your Hand-Crafted furniture from our workshop in Seven Kings, East London, we will use the best raw materials available on the market and work with your requirements in mind including size, style, choice of fabrics, cushion and bolsters. You will also be able to choose from our wide variety of styles, carvings and wood stains.

For you, every home should be unique and every interior should be a piece of Art. You won’t have to wait months for your delivery and you will definitely impress your guests