Leisure Plan
Leisure Plan
Furniture & Accessories in Stansted Mountfitchet
Reviews (5)
    • Leisure Plan are the exclusive sales and distribution partners for three of the most distinguished brands of outdoor living comfort: Dedon, Ego Paris and Fischer Mobel. The furniture not only looks great, but is built to survive all weathers, even in the UK!

    The three world renowned brands enjoy reputations for design individuality, reliability and products of the highest quality. Modern, robust weatherproof materials, married to traditional and contemporary designs results in the most comprehensive and dynamic collection of outdoor furniture available from a single source.

    Stansted Mountfitchet
    44 Silver Street
    CM24 8HD Stansted Mountfitchet
    United Kingdom
    +44-1279816001 www.leisureplan.co.uk

