BundleBean Ltd provides parents with innovative travel solutions to keep babies safely covered in all seasons.

BundleBean GO is a warm waterproof footmuff keeping babies and toddlers warm and dry in all weathers whether in a buggy or stroller, car seat, child bike seat or a sling.

BundleBean for Babywearing is most beautiful and versatile sling and carrier cover on the market fitting every type of sling from wraps to rucksack style and made with enough space to carry your babies as they become children, up to 4 years of age.

All of our products work for all ages from newborn to 4+ years. They are compact, carefully designed, great looking and manufactured using high-performance textiles using their range of stunning signature prints in bold bright patterns. BundleBean products provide practical and versatile solutions to make life easier whilst out and about.