Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BundleBean Ltd
Kids & Nursery in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BundleBean wearing - Red / Teal, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    BundleBean wearing - Red / Teal, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    BundleBean wearing - Red / Teal, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    BundleBean wearing - Red / Teal
    BundleBean Babywearing - Grey Elephant, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    BundleBean Babywearing - Grey Elephant, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    BundleBean Babywearing - Grey Elephant, BundleBean Ltd BundleBean Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    BundleBean Babywearing - Grey Elephant

    BundleBean Ltd provides parents with innovative travel solutions to keep babies safely covered in all seasons. 

    BundleBean GO is a warm waterproof footmuff keeping babies and toddlers warm and dry in all weathers whether in a buggy or stroller, car seat, child bike seat or a sling. 

    BundleBean for Babywearing is most beautiful and versatile sling and carrier cover on the market fitting every type of sling from wraps to rucksack style and made with enough space to carry your babies as they become children, up to 4 years of age.  

    All of our products work for all ages from newborn to 4+ years.  They are compact, carefully designed, great looking and manufactured using high-performance textiles using their range of stunning signature prints in bold bright patterns.  BundleBean products provide practical and versatile solutions to make life easier whilst out and about.  

    Service areas
    • We are based in London but sell all over UK
    • Europe
    • Japan and South Korea
    Company awards
    The Guardian Small Business Showcase Winner; Practical PreSchool Gold; Best Baby and Toddler Gear GOLD; Loved by Parents Bronze; Grannynet GOLD; Nursery Industry Awards WINNER Most Innovative Product; Junior Design Awards Highly Commended
    Address
    25 Chaldon Road
    SW6 7NH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076102690 www.bundlebean.com
      Add SEO element