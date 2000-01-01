Your browser is out-of-date.

Davonport
Kitchen Planners in Colchester, UK
Projects

    Holkham | Rural Meets Urban
    D² | A Contemporary Mix
    Canterbury | A Vision In Green
    Audley | Georgian Country House
    Tillingham | From Design To Reality
    Orford | A Classic Country Kitchen With coastal Inspiration
    Making kitchens of distinction for over 20 years, Davonport is a highly-respected and trusted name throughout the bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen industry.

    Using only the finest materials and craftsmanship, Davonport design and manufacture unique and creative handmade kitchen solutions to fit perfectly around you and your lifestyle. Working with you we design, build and install stunning handmade kitchens that offer practicality and functionality, while also reflecting your individual style and personality.  We welcome clients to visit our award-winning 2000 sq. ft showroom showcasing 7 full kitchens, and the latest in appliances from market-leaders Miele, AGA and many more.

    Services
    • Kitchen design and fitting
    • kitchen cabinetry and furniture
    • media room furniture
    • Living Room Furniture
    • Interiors
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom and worldwide.
    • Colchester, UK
    Company awards
    • Finalist for British Design & Manufacturing Award at Designer KB Awards 2015
    • Best Kitchen Showroom 2017 at Industry Awards 2017
    • British Design & Manufacturing Award at Designer KB Awards 2017
    Address
    Davonport, Peartree Road, Stanway
    CO3 0LQ Colchester, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1206913276 www.davonport.com
      Add SEO element