Lauren Nicholas
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (4)
    • Here at Lauren Nicholas we are a small team of designers and project managers specialising in the design and supply of exclusive contemporary kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms for private clients, developers and hoteliers. In collaboration with specialist Italian design and production companies Lauren Nicholas has been styling and furnishing interiors for a national and international client portfolio for over 10 years now. Due to our extensive product and material range, we  are able to create limitless and customised possibilities. Attention to detail and quality of finish are key in the look and feel we set out to achieve for you, in both product and service.

    Service areas
    Greater London and worldwide
    Address
    42 Englands Lane,
    NW3 4UE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077220200 www.laurennicholas.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kevin King
    Brilliant consult re kitchen renovation and integrated fridge/freezer selection. Knowledgeable professional and friendly.
    over 1 year ago
    Alex Marshall-McBain
    almost 4 years ago
    Christian Pusca
    The place where to shop for your kitchen. Excellent service and products. Incredible designs and perfect installations
    almost 4 years ago
