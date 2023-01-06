Your browser is out-of-date.

Andreea De Mirabela Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Knutsford
Reviews (2)
    Full home design, Manchester

    At Andreea De Mirabela Design, great interior design is our business and our passion. We believe that a house becomes a home when it’s personalized - your space should show off your tastes and personality, work with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a home interior that does all of these things isn’t easy, and we’re here to help.

    We bring years of experience to the table, couch, coffee table, or whichever furniture piece we’re sitting near. From discovering your personal style to knocking down that wall that’s been preventing the open-concept living area you’ve been lusting after, we’ll make sure that your space isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, but also a reflection of you. 

    We offer the following services:

    On-site consultations

    Space planning & furniture arrangement 

    Design concepts 

    Finishes & furnishings 

    Custom designs 

    Purchasing, delivery, & installation 

    Project coordination & management

    Thank you for considering Andreea De Mirabela Design for your interior design needs. We would love to work with you and create a stunning home that you and your family will love for years to come.

    Service areas
    • Knutsford
    • Manchester
    • Cheshire
    • Liverpool
    • Chester
    • Sheffield
    Address
    Henshaw Green Farm, Plumley Moor Rd, Cheshire
    WA16 0TU Knutsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7814100108 www.andreeademirabela.co.uk

    Reviews

    Matt Pownall
    about 2 years ago
    Chris Griffin
    Stunning
    almost 2 years ago
