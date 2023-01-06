At Andreea De Mirabela Design, great interior design is our business and our passion. We believe that a house becomes a home when it’s personalized - your space should show off your tastes and personality, work with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a home interior that does all of these things isn’t easy, and we’re here to help.
We bring years of experience to the table, couch, coffee table, or whichever furniture piece we’re sitting near. From discovering your personal style to knocking down that wall that’s been preventing the open-concept living area you’ve been lusting after, we’ll make sure that your space isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, but also a reflection of you.
We offer the following services:
On-site consultations
Space planning & furniture arrangement
Design concepts
Finishes & furnishings
Custom designs
Purchasing, delivery, & installation
Project coordination & management
Thank you for considering Andreea De Mirabela Design for your interior design needs. We would love to work with you and create a stunning home that you and your family will love for years to come.
- Services
- Room design
- Living room design
- Kitchen Design
- Dining Room Design
- Bar design
- Hallway design
- Stairway design
- Bedroom design
- Playroom design
- Children bedroom design
- Boys bedroom design
- Girls bedroom design
- Lighting design
- Furniture layout design
- Soft furnishing design
- Curtain design
- Decorating
- Decor
- English room design
- Victorian room design
- Georgian room design
- Edwardian room design
- Tudor room design
- Vintage room design
- Industrial room design
- French room design
- Shabby chic room design
- Traditional room design
- Contemporary room design
- Modern room design
- Art Deco room design
- Wall design
- Floor design
- Wall paneling design
- 3D design
- Residential design
- Commercial design
- Restaurant design
- Coffee shop design.
- Service areas
- Knutsford
- Manchester
- Cheshire
- Liverpool
- Chester
- Sheffield
- Address
-
Henshaw Green Farm, Plumley Moor Rd, Cheshire
WA16 0TU Knutsford
United Kingdom
+44-7814100108 www.andreeademirabela.co.uk