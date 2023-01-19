Established in Hertfordshire in 2016 Evelle Home's vision is maximallist, uncontrollable, wild and free. Inspired by travel and nature, like all the best people are, we won't accept mediocre home furnishings so why should you? We are a unique lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of so many modern entrepreneurs and creatives. A collection that is experimental, unapologetic and timeless.

We focus on the medium of digital print onto sumptuous textures to create beautifully finished home accessories and by the meter fabrics, all printed and made on our wonderful little island, the UK. Taste knows no boundaries, we also offer worldwide shipping direct from our website and can make any of our products to your very own specification. We like different and unusual and we know you do to.

Founded by a freelance creative with a background in fashion and interiors, Evelle Home has one mission. To create products that inspire our customers. Whether for your home office, living space or dressing room. Your home is your castle and it should be filled with original pieces that inspire you every single day. We are true explorers and we know you are too. Travel and nature are our addictions and its safe to say we've been getting a steady fix. In the past 12 months we have visited Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Morocco, Germany and Hungary. All documented on our blog.

We'd love to hear your suggestions and favourite places too! This is an exciting time for us and we can't wait to share it with you.