Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Porcelain Superstore
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Manchester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • When it comes to porcelain tiles, Porcelain Superstore is the top expert in this field. An online store, we, with the years of expertise, have managed to ‘grand’ our customers’ kitchen and bathroom by their stunning tiles. The quality and design of their product is of utmost importance to them. Plus we are considerate to the price range too. Providing cheap kitchen tiles, and tiles for other purposes, we have clearly left our customers in awe.

    Services
    tiles
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    22 Lever Street
    M1 1EA Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-8452570227 www.porcelainsuperstore.co.uk
      Add SEO element