CozyGlo sells charming nightlights for young children and their parents. The lights are fun, emit a warm glow and come in a range of adorable characters that make them comforting for children. What makes them unique is their multiple functions, which are so useful for parents (dimmer, clock, thermometer, stopwatch and sleep trainer (light alarm and countdown timer) and help everyone to get as much rest as possible.
- Sell Lights
- Throughout the UK and worldwide
- London
3 Thorne Street
SW130PT London
United Kingdom
+44-7887875924 www.cozyglo.co.uk