CozyGlo Ltd
Lighting in London
    Night light, CozyGlo Ltd
    Night light

    CozyGlo sells charming nightlights for young children and their parents. The lights are fun, emit a warm glow and come in a range of adorable characters that make them comforting for children. What makes them unique is their multiple functions, which are so useful for parents (dimmer, clock, thermometer, stopwatch and sleep trainer (light alarm and countdown timer) and help everyone to get as much rest as possible.  

    Services
    Sell Lights
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Address
    3 Thorne Street
    SW130PT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7887875924 www.cozyglo.co.uk
