Shnuggle
Kids & Nursery in Newtownards
Reviews (5)
    Shnuggle Baby Bath, Shnuggle
    Shnuggle Baby Bath, Shnuggle Shnuggle BathroomBathtubs & showers Plastic White
    Shnuggle was founded by Adam & Sinead, parents to three fabulous children. They draw on their experience raising their babies and have designed a range of Clever Baby Products to make life easier for modern parents.

    Everything we make is designed right here in the UK. We use three core principles in our products: 

    Design, Safety & Function. 

    To view our current product range please visit www.shnuggle.com

    We formed in 2009 with the worlds first "Modern Moses Basket" Our HQ is based in County Down, Northern Ireland. We sell Shnuggle products across the UK with Retailers such as John Lewis & Mamas & Papas. Shnuggle products are also stocked as far away as Australia, Canada & China 

    Service areas
    • All of the UK
    • Northern Ireland
    • Republic of Ireland
    • Netherlands
    • Poland
    • Spain
    • Canada
    • Romania
    • China
    • New Zealand
    Address
    OS6 Sketrick House
    BT23 4YH Newtownards
    United Kingdom
    +44-2891815169 www.shnuggle.com

    Reviews

    R D
    Would not recommend this company. Horrendous customer service. The products seem fine (although not tested yet) but they are seriously let down by not caring about their customers and having no understanding of consumer law. We had delivery issues where the DPD Local driver didn’t deliver our items despite us being in the house. Shnuggle could not care less and told us we needed to sort with the courier ourselves, despite consumer law being very clear that the contract with couriers on this type of purchase is between the vendor and the courier and not the recipient - with many couriers refusing to deal directly with the recipient for this very reason. We eventually got our parcel on the second attempt but only because we suspected the delivery driver was near and had to go out into the street and hunt him down ourselves. Had we not done this we’d not have had the parcel delivered for a second time. Shnuggle made no attempt to support us, check in with us or offer to make any complaints for us. They didn’t even realise they had contracted with DPD Local and not DPD themselves. We spoke with Shnuggle 5 times during all of this and not once did they show any ounce of care - with the manager talking over us and taking the side of the delivery driver who couldn’t be bothered to get out of his van to walk to our house and saying it was out of their hands and they had nothing to do with DPD Local. At one point they said the words - “DPD Local do not work for us” which is absolutely laughable considering they contracted with them and paid them to deliver our parcel. We were told that if the second delivery was not made, we could only get a refund when the parcel arrived back with them and not the immediate refund which is clearly outlined in the Consumer Rights Act. We told them that if the parcel didn’t arrive we would call them back to request the refund that same afternoon and we were told “fine”. When we called back only 30 minutes later, the office was closed and they had failed to mention this earlier even from a courtesy perspective. It was clear they had omitted this information to antagonise the situation. Absolutely atrocious customer service. To make matters worse, having now had horrendous customer service to get the delivery to even arrive and having had to speak to Shnuggle more than 5 times about our order, we open the box to find only a Moses basket and no stand. We are yet to find out if they just forgot to put this in with our order or if they just decided to not mention this to us in any of the 5 calls that they would be sending it in 2 parts. I would recommend that you shop elsewhere and do not deal with Shnuggle directly. They are not pleasant to deal with and clearly uneducated in the law that they trade under. This is not something that instils us with any confidence or trust in their products.
    over 3 years ago
    Marisa Lopez
    Products are amazing. Customer service is fabulous with dedicated caring staff. Can't recommend this company enough
    over 4 years ago
    Mark McPhillips
    Brilliant products and company. Highly recommend.
    over 2 years ago
