Shnuggle was founded by Adam & Sinead, parents to three fabulous children. They draw on their experience raising their babies and have designed a range of Clever Baby Products to make life easier for modern parents.

Everything we make is designed right here in the UK. We use three core principles in our products:

Design, Safety & Function.

To view our current product range please visit www.shnuggle.com

We formed in 2009 with the worlds first "Modern Moses Basket" Our HQ is based in County Down, Northern Ireland. We sell Shnuggle products across the UK with Retailers such as John Lewis & Mamas & Papas. Shnuggle products are also stocked as far away as Australia, Canada & China