U &amp; I Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Reviews (5)
    U&I Interiors with the vast knowledge and expertise in interior designing and decor follows very systematic process to transforms the real estate in to a dream site. The micro level research, analysis and the integration of the information gathered from the client, blended thorough professionally - converts the projects into an exceptional interior environment.U&I is a well structured team of Creative Graduates Professional from the reputed interior designing institutes, engrave the dreams into reality, Specialized Architects in Ambience and Experts of Concepts & Colours, enhances the vision of stylish elite lifestyle. Chartered Accountants constantly works on the given budgets to derive always best out of single penny.The U&I founded by young entrepreneur, today executes the projects very much of an international in scope, spread across the Indian States. U&I's creative always aesthetically attractive and in-tuned with the building shell, it synchronizes the culture, social status, life-style, sophistication and comforts of the dwellers. Best utilization of space through manipulation and adjustment of spatial volume and surface is the core strength, while as safety is always on priority of U&I.Whether it is Resident Apartment, Bungalow, Farm House, Private Retreat or Work Place U&I work for you.

    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    D-602, 6th Floor, Ganesh Meridian, Opp. Gujarat High Court, SG highway
    380060 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7043355888 www.uipl.asia

    Reviews

    kamlesh sanghvi
    Don't waste your TIME, MONEY and ENERGY in U&I
    about 3 years ago
    Shruti Narayanan
    My experience with Team U & I has exceeded expectations. It was a pleasure to work with a team who had sound technical abilities & aesthetic understandings. Their expertise & eye for detail are evident everywhere ! Would definitely recommend U & I, for truly individualistic interiors.
    over 4 years ago
    Sadhu Sadhya
    I started my career from U&I and i am thankful to Mr.Mayur panchal and Uttam Panchal for trusting me and giving me an oppurtunity as fresher to be part of the company.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
