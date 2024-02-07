Maciek Platek is a Cambridgeshire based photographer who specialises in food, interiors, commercial and residential architecture, and aerial photography.

Born and brought up in Poland, Maciek’s interest in photography first started when he picked up an instant camera and realised he had natural talent for composition. Maciek has spent years perfecting his craft with both natural and artificial light and has a meticulous eye for detail. Whether he is shooting for a large commercial organisation or an individual, Maciek brings the subject to life. When not taking photos Maciek is always working on an interesting project – working with local arts organisations capturing fun events that tell a story or documenting his travels abroad from above, on land and underwater.