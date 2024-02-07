Your browser is out-of-date.

Maciek Platek—Interior and Architecture Photographer
Photographers in St. Neots
Reviews (5)
    • House in Sussex, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Modern houses
    House in Sussex, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Modern houses
    House in Sussex, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Modern houses
    +8
    House in Sussex
    Self Build in Peterborough, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Modern houses
    Self Build in Peterborough, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Modern houses
    Self Build in Peterborough, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Country style living room
    +3
    Self Build in Peterborough
    Industrial Interior, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer
    Industrial Interior, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer
    Industrial Interior, Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer
    +5
    Industrial Interior

    Maciek Platek is a Cambridgeshire based photographer who specialises in food, interiors, commercial and residential architecture, and aerial photography.

    Born and brought up in Poland, Maciek’s interest in photography first started when he picked up an instant camera and realised he had natural talent for composition. Maciek has spent years perfecting his craft with both natural and artificial light and has a meticulous eye for detail. Whether he is shooting for a large commercial organisation or an individual, Maciek brings the subject to life. When not taking photos Maciek is always working on an interesting project – working with local arts organisations capturing fun events that tell a story or documenting his travels abroad from above, on land and underwater.

    Services
    Interior and Architecture Photography
    Service areas
    CAMBRIDGESHIRE and St. Neots
    Address
    10 Ware Road
    pe191dr St. Neots
    United Kingdom
    +44-7801840919 www.maciekplatek.com

    Reviews

    Wojciech Koper
    I worked with Maciek on several projects. He taught me a lot of important aspects about photography.
    over 5 years ago
    Zak Wattiez
    Absolutely brilliant job. Maciek took photos of my team, office and workspaces and I couldn't be happier. See below a snippet of the quality of the photography.
    about 4 years ago
    Stamford Stone
    Maciek has been photographing both interior and exterior architectural projects for us for over 2 years with exceptional results. Always flexible, imaginative and friendly, highly recommended.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
