Kate and Sam Lighting Designers is a small independent consultancy with a diverse design background focused on the creative approach to lighting. We work closely with project design teams to deliver the most innovative solutions possible. Our aim is to bring fresh ideas to each project, both large and small, ranging from enhancing space and form to unique lighting installations, while always keeping function and maintenance in mind. This approach has been very successful in our collaborations with many highly acclaimed architects, designers and directors.
- Services
- lighting design
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- Company awards
- Diamond Club, Arsenal Football stadium – Lighting Design Award, Winner
- Gallery 5 Café, Science Museum – Design Week Award, Winner
- Lymm Water Tower—Lighting Design Award, Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – RIBA Awards for Architecture, Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Awards, Best Contemporary Home – Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – National Built in Quality Awards, Best One-Off House – Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – Manchester Evening News Residential Property Awards, Best Conversion – Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – Warrington LABC Quality Award, Overall Winner
- Lymm Water Tower – Cheshire Built in Quality Award, Overall Winner
- Scotch Whisky -Thistle Awards, Finalist
- Nandos, Oxford – Lighting Design Award, Finalist
- Sophies Steakhouse – Bar and Restaurant Design Award, Finalist
- Survival Exhibition – FX Award Finalist, Finalist
- Lymm Water Tower – Grand Designs Awards, Finalist
- Show all 14 awards
- Address
-
131-151 Great Titchfield Street
W1W 5BB London
United Kingdom
+44-2079932339 kateandsam.co.uk