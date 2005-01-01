Founded by Claire Nelson in 1991, Nelson Design is a creative and vibrant architectural interior design company, offering strong design solutions to create bespoke and remarkable spaces. The company philosophy is to avoid prefabrication. Nelson Design enjoys a diverse portfolio of projects, including Michelin-star restaurants, wine bars and cafés as well as residential refurbishments.
- Services
- Interior Architect
- Interior Design
- FF&E
- Full Service
- Service areas
- GB and worldwide
- Company awards
- Top Ten Hospitality Design Practice of the Year
- Address
-
42 Wigmore Street
W1U 2RY London
United Kingdom
+44-2079358600 www.nelsondesign.co.uk