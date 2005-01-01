Your browser is out-of-date.

Nelson Design Limited
Interior Architects in London
Reviews (1)
    St James's Gardens, London
    St James's Gardens, London, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    St James's Gardens, London, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +6
    St James's Gardens, London
    The Ledbury, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Classic rooms
    The Ledbury, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Classic rooms
    The Ledbury, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Classic rooms
    +2
    The Ledbury

    Founded by Claire Nelson in 1991, Nelson Design is a creative and vibrant architectural interior design company, offering strong design solutions to create bespoke and remarkable spaces.  The company philosophy is to avoid prefabrication.   Nelson Design enjoys a diverse portfolio of projects, including Michelin-star restaurants, wine bars and cafés as well as residential refurbishments.

    Services
    • Interior Architect
    • Interior Design
    • FF&E
    • Full Service
    Service areas
    GB and worldwide
    Company awards
    Top Ten Hospitality Design Practice of the Year
    Address
    42 Wigmore Street
    W1U 2RY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079358600 www.nelsondesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    James Scaife
    Nelson Design Ltd. is an international interior design studio that go above and beyond to make sure everything is done to the best possible standard. They create award winning residential and commercial projects, with their amazing team who are always a joy to work with.
    over 3 years ago
