Design Practice by UBER (The)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Knutsford
    • One of the UK's foremost Interior Design companies working on a varied range of residential projects. From small space home improvements to international grand palaces, our creative space planning set us apart along with full turn-key services and elite partner solutions.

    Services
    • Creative Space Planning
    • internal architecture
    • Interior Design
    • lighting design
    • Project Management
    • fabrics and furnishing specification
    • furniture and lighting supply and installation
    • home automation—TV
    • cinema
    • lighting heating and security
    • pools & spas
    • landscape architecture
    • Flooring
    • carpets and rugs
    Service areas
    UK and Global and Knutsford
    Company awards
    • Andrew Martin International Designer of the Year Awards 2013 FINALISTS • International Design & Architecture Awards WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013 • Society of British Interior Design Awards FINALISTS 2012, 2013 • UK Property Awards 3x Gold WINNERS 2013 • Northern Design Awards WINNERS 2010
    Address
    Chelford Road, Ollerton
    WA16 8SB Knutsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1565621620 www.thedesignpractice.com
