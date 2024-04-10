O2i Design Ltd is an award-winning design and architectural services practice located in Langport, Somerset, 1/2 hour from Yeovil, Taunton, Shepton Mallet and Bruton and within easy reach of Bath, Bristol and Exeter .

O2i Design Ltd is a family-run business, with considerable experience in sustainable architecture and creating innovative, award-winning and sustainable design solutions for individuals and businesses across Somerset and Devon. The design studio was established in 2001 and based on the Somerset Levels and has an extensive portfolio of work that spans the commercial and residential, education, and research & development sectors. The practice will be happy to discuss any potential project with you.