O2i Design Ltd is an award-winning design and architectural services practice located in Langport, Somerset, 1/2 hour from Yeovil, Taunton, Shepton Mallet and Bruton and within easy reach of Bath, Bristol and Exeter .
O2i Design Ltd is a family-run business, with considerable experience in sustainable architecture and creating innovative, award-winning and sustainable design solutions for individuals and businesses across Somerset and Devon. The design studio was established in 2001 and based on the Somerset Levels and has an extensive portfolio of work that spans the commercial and residential, education, and research & development sectors. The practice will be happy to discuss any potential project with you.
- Services
- Architectural Services
- Service areas
- Somerset and Devon and Dorset
- Company awards
- Regional Winner SW LABC Building Excellence Awards 2017
- Finalist across 5 categories in the SW LABC Building Excellence Awards 2016
- Gold Award Payroll Giving 2015
- Finalist SW LABC Building Excellence Award 2013
- GOLD in the Green Apple Award—Architectural Heritage 2012
- Finalist for 4 categories in SW LABC Building Excellence Award 2012
- Finalist in the SW Built Environment Awards 2012
- Finalist in the Sustain Awards – Biodiversity Category 2012
- Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2011 – Readers’ Choice Eco Home Winner 2011
- Winner Somerset Business Awards 2011
- Finalist Sustainable Project for SW Region LABC Building Excellence Awards 2011.
- Winner of LABC Building Excellence Award for
Best Sustainable Projectin Sedgemoor, Taunton Deane and West Somerset. “The judges felt that the project by O2i Design Consultants was unique in its sustainability credentials. The development of five dwellings on a confined site successfully achieved Level 5 under The Code for Sustainable Homes.”
- Government Case Studies.
- ‘Best Housing Scheme’ by Regen South West for the development of five sustainable homes built to CSH Code Level 5.
- Show all 14 awards
- Address
-
Bank Chambers
TA10 9PD Langport
United Kingdom
+44-1458253050 www.o2idesign.com