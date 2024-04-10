Your browser is out-of-date.

Clare Pitcher Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Coventry
    Residential & commercial interior design inspiration.

    As a problem-solving interior designer I specialise in helping home & business owners enhance their spaces by designing stylish, practical & imaginative interiors for them. Creativity, good design, clear communication  & reliability are key components in what I do. So if you are renovating or redesigning - or just need ideas & inspiration - I'm here to help.

    Services
    • Free initial consultation
    • space planning
    • colour schemes
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Coventry
    • Warwickshire & the West Midlands
    Address
    53 Rochester Road
    CV5 6AF Coventry
    United Kingdom
    +44-2476712613 www.clarepitcher.co.uk
