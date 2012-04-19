Hi, I’m Dan Lewis, Industrial Designer and all-round creative. I have years of experience in industry taking my designs from research, to ideation, all the way through safety testing, packaging and been on-site in factories around the world to make sure my design is exactly how it should be.

As well as product design, I like to work on briefs around digital imaging, branding, video production, communication and much more. I’m a doer, I use my time effectively to achieve the best results by thinking creatively. I’d love to hear from you and talk about your business or idea to see if I can help, I’m not into the hard-sell, just drop me a line to find out more.