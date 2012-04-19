Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DanLewisDesign
Designers in Lichfield
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Reflection, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Study/officeDesks MDF White
    Reflection
    John Lewis AV Range, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets Glass Black
    John Lewis AV Range
    Tensai, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Tensai, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Tensai
    Element, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF Black
    Element, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF Black
    Element
    Juo, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Study/officeDesks MDF Brown
    Juo
    Yatai, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF White
    Yatai, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF Black
    Yatai, DanLewisDesign DanLewisDesign Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF Black
    Yatai
    Show all 8 projects

    Hi, I’m Dan Lewis, Industrial Designer and all-round creative. I have years of experience in industry taking my designs from research, to ideation, all the way through safety testing, packaging and been on-site in factories around the world to make sure my design is exactly how it should be.

    As well as product design, I like to work on briefs around digital imaging, branding, video production, communication and much more. I’m a doer, I use my time effectively to achieve the best results by thinking creatively. I’d love to hear from you and talk about your business or idea to see if I can help, I’m not into the hard-sell, just drop me a line to find out more.

    Services
    • Concept Generation
    • Idea Development
    • Graphic Design
    • packaging design
    • branding
    • Video Production
    • technical drawings
    • Instruction Manual Production
    • Material & Manufacturing Advice
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Product design and consultancy
    • Furniture Design
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Lichfield
    • concept design
    • STAFFORDSHIRE
    • Midlands
    • West Midlands
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    WS13 Lichfield
    United Kingdom
    danlewisdesign.com
      Add SEO element