Unreal Lawns
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Manchester
Projects

    Artificial Grass Installation

    Unreal Lawns is a supplier of artificial grass for domestic garden use, as well as commercial applications. They provide full installation service for the synthetic grass, with a variety of product types to choose from depending on your requirements. Our services are available to customers across the North West and Manchester.

    Services
    • Artificial grass supply
    • Artificial grass installation
    Service areas
    Manchester and surrounding areas
    Address
    567A Bury Road, Bamford Rochdale
    OL11 4DQ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-8009178553 www.unreallawns.co.uk
