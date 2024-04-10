Unreal Lawns is a supplier of artificial grass for domestic garden use, as well as commercial applications. They provide full installation service for the synthetic grass, with a variety of product types to choose from depending on your requirements. Our services are available to customers across the North West and Manchester.
- Services
- Artificial grass supply
- Artificial grass installation
- Service areas
- Manchester and surrounding areas
- Address
-
567A Bury Road, Bamford Rochdale
OL11 4DQ Manchester
United Kingdom
+44-8009178553 www.unreallawns.co.uk