Mimondo
Furniture & Accessories in Lemvig
Reviews
    Our pride and glory, Mimondo Mimondo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Our pride and glory

    Mimondo is the designer and retailer of The Wave Bed, an exclusive bed for home owners who want a conversation sparking piece of furniture. At Mimondo our goal is to create a design that surprises and last! Each bed has been handmade and quality tested by skilled craftsmen with decades of experience. We love working with wood! The Wave combines the natural wood with painted planes for a sleek Scandinavian design so light that one is continually surprised at the stability and functionality it possess in reality. 

    Service areas
    Across the world and Lemvig
    Address
    Andrupsgade 1
    7620 Lemvig
    Denmark
    +45-27575713 www.mimondo.dk
