Mimondo is the designer and retailer of The Wave Bed, an exclusive bed for home owners who want a conversation sparking piece of furniture. At Mimondo our goal is to create a design that surprises and last! Each bed has been handmade and quality tested by skilled craftsmen with decades of experience. We love working with wood! The Wave combines the natural wood with painted planes for a sleek Scandinavian design so light that one is continually surprised at the stability and functionality it possess in reality.