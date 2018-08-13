Your browser is out-of-date.

The Complete Blind Service Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Walthamstow
Reviews (40)
    Vertical Blinds
    Velux Blinds
    Bespoke Curtains
    Perfect Fit Blinds
    Window Film
    Roller Blinds
    The Complete Blind Service Ltd The Complete Blind Service is a family run business, with over 30 Years Experience in the interior blinds industry.

    We are a London based blind company providing a first class home visit & blind service. Our free home visits take the hassle out of choosing blinds that are best suited for you and your home.Our confidence in our quality products means we are delighted to offer a 3-Year Guarantee on our blinds.

    The Complete Blind Service is offering beautifully tailor made blinds to your specifications, we ensure a perfect fit and complete control over materials and finished quality.We manufacture Roller Blinds, Pleated Blinds, Perfect Fit Blinds, Roman Blinds, Curtains, Panel Blinds. We can provide all types of shutters, Wooden Venetians, Metal Venetians and all Luxaflex products.

    Service areas
    • east london
    • North London
    • Essex
    • central london
    • West London
    • South London
    Address
    Unit 20, Walthamstow Business Centre, Walthamstow
    E17 4SX Walthamstow
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085313995 www.completeblindservice.co.uk

    Reviews

    María Fernández Cachafeiro
    I was recommended The Complete Blind Service by a friend, and they have exceeded my expectations. Very helpful team - from measurement to installation, the process went smoothly. The shutters have improved the look and feel of the house so much - love them!
    4 months ago
    Johann Toubkiss
    I would highly recommend Complete Blind Service which were themselves recommended by many neighbors in my development. Good and timely installation of roller blinds, no issues, and on top of that all staff, from the office and those who came for the survey and installation, were super nice and friendly which really makes a difference when dealing with a contractor. Keep it up!
    4 months ago
    Matt Barnett
    We used complete blinds for all our shutters and they were brilliant. Really easy to deal with and the level of fitting is better than I’ve seen with other companies. We’ve since used them for all our blinds also and the same. Recommended.
    4 months ago
    Show all 40 reviews
