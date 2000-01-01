Glasstec has been set up as an exclusive stained glass studio in Calicut since 2000. The founder Artist, Sreekanth Machinghal has built Glasstec on his experience of working in the art of genuine stained glass for several years. Glasstec has executed several prestigious stained glass projects in India and Abroad for residences offices, hotels and places of worship.
Glasstec 19/579A Muriyad Road Chalapuram
673002 Calicut India
+98-47197993 www.glasstecindia.com