Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
    • Dan & Helen's refurb, Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    Dan & Helen's refurb, Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    Dan & Helen's refurb, Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Edwards Rensen Architects Ltd Modern dining room
    Dan & Helen's refurb

    We are a family firm based in Highbury, Islington. Together we have over 36 years architectural experience. We do bespoke residential projects including renovations, extensions and new build. We are a RIBA Chartered Practice.

    Services
    • Full architectural design from first ideas to final snags
    • leading the design
    • permissions and construction work in between.
    Service areas
    London and surrounding areas
    Company awards
    • 2013: Certificate of Merit for Garden Design from Islington Gardeners.
    • 2009: Brockwell Lido finalist in BBC
    • National Lottery Heritage Awards.
    • 2008: Brockwell Lido receives
    • Civic Trust Commendation.
    • 2001: Distinction in Professional
    • Practice & Management from UCL.
    • 1998: Glasgow Institute of Architects
    • 4th Year Prize
    • 1998: 1st Class Honours Degree
    • from Mackintosh School of Architecture
    • in Glasgow
    • 1997: Competition win for Hofplein,
    • Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
    • 1992: Glasgow Institute of Architects
    • 1st Year Prize.
    • Show all 23 awards
    Address
    24 Sotheby Road
    N5 2UR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032270122 www.edwards-rensen-architects.co.uk
