We are a family firm based in Highbury, Islington. Together we have over 36 years architectural experience. We do bespoke residential projects including renovations, extensions and new build. We are a RIBA Chartered Practice.
- Services
- Full architectural design from first ideas to final snags
- leading the design
- permissions and construction work in between.
- Service areas
- London and surrounding areas
- Company awards
- 2013: Certificate of Merit for Garden Design from Islington Gardeners.
- 2009: Brockwell Lido finalist in BBC
- National Lottery Heritage Awards.
- 2008: Brockwell Lido receives
- Civic Trust Commendation.
- 2001: Distinction in Professional
- Practice & Management from UCL.
- 1998: Glasgow Institute of Architects
- 4th Year Prize
- 1998: 1st Class Honours Degree
- from Mackintosh School of Architecture
- in Glasgow
- 1997: Competition win for Hofplein,
- Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
- 1992: Glasgow Institute of Architects
- 1st Year Prize.
- Address
-
24 Sotheby Road
N5 2UR London
United Kingdom
+44-2032270122 www.edwards-rensen-architects.co.uk