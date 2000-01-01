As Architectural Lighting Designers, we create delightful environments with light, developing unique atmospheres, identities and moods. Based on concepts from interior designers, architects and landscape architects, we integrate inventive lighting schemes which compliment the form and function of spaces. We advise our clients and specify lamps, luminaires and systems for lighting control. Our team of lighting designers are from diverse design and cultural backgrounds and bring a wealth of experience from architecture, engineering, theatrical and lighting design.

Being independent lighting designers, we offer impartial advice working for the benefit of our clients. Our income is derived purely from fee based work. We do not offer a ‘design and supply’ service or hide fees in the supply of fixtures and fittings. Our fee proposals are realistic and fair.

As an award-winning lighting consultancy we focus on quality and service. Being passionate about serving our clients, we provide workable solutions. Integrity is our priority, we deliver what and when we say we will. One or more of our directors are involved in all projects. Existing clients recommend us. Our service is reliable and comprehensive and our designs innovative and appropriate to client’s needs. Working closely with design teams and clients, we provide personalised service.

We understand the design process in all its intricacies. We are not limited by rigid office procedures and are flexible and personal. We enjoy a variety of projects and bring imaginative ideas to all. When projects are large or on a tight deadline, we have the resources with practices in London, Bangkok and Hong Kong.