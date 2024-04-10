Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Handyman Service London
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • If you are looking for a company that can help you with any kind of repairs that are needed around your place, you can be sure we are the right one. Drawing on our many years of experience and the extensive range of services that we offer, we can cater to all your property maintenance needs as follows:

    -Painting and Decorating - Interior painting, Wallpapering, Wood painting, Plastering and more.

    -Plumbing Services - includes installation, fitting, repair and unblocking tasks for commercial and domestic properties along with boiler repair and installation services.

    - Electrical services - lighting, light fault finding & repairs, electrical faults and more.

    - Renovation services - Full home refurbishment and conversion of basements, garages, lofts, kitchens, bathrooms and etc.

    - Odd Services, Hanging and Wall Mounting, Curtain Fitting and Installation and much more ...   

    All of the team members are highly-qualified experts, who have the expertise and knowledge to handle all of your home improvement and repair projects. If you need a free quote or more information about our services, please visit our website or contact us now - we are available 24/7.

    Services
    • Odd Jobs
    • Furniture Assembly
    • Hanging & Fitting
    • Painting & decorating
    • Carpentry Services
    • Flooring Services
    • TV Installation
    • electrical services
    • Plumbing Services
    • Handyman London
    • Handyman Services London
    • Handymen London
    • Electrician London
    • Electrical Services London
    • Electrical repairs London
    • Plumber London
    • Plumbing Repairs London
    • Plumbing London
    • Plumbing Repairs
    • Plumbing Installations
    • Plumbing repairs London
    • Plumbing Company London
    • Plumbing Company
    • Plumbing Services London
    • Painter London
    • Painters and Decorators London
    • Painting and decorating London
    • Odd Jobs London
    • TV Mounting London
    • Home Refurbishment London
    • Property Refurbishment London
    • Shower screen fitting
    • Shelves installation
    • Pictures Hanging
    • Mirrors hanging
    • Blind fitting
    • bath fitting
    • Certified Electrician
    • Curtain installation
    • Curtains fitting
    • TV wall mounting
    • Decking
    • Office refurbishment
    • Kitchen refurbishment
    • Bathroom refurbishment
    • Tiling
    • Hanging services
    • Property refurbishment
    • Carpentry
    • Electrical Installations
    • Electrical installations London
    • Show all 51 services
    Service areas
    London and Greater London
    Address
    Red Lion St
    WC1R 4PS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034043304 www.handymanservicelondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    alcalalien
    Really recommend Handyman Service London. Have used them a couple of times now for a variety of jobs, including picture hanging, flatpack furniture assembly and door repair. Really nice technicians, reliable and friendly and get the job done to a good standard. I will definitely use this company again for other tasks.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Edit
    lelandamanad2
    We were very happy with the work done by the handyman technician from Handyman Service London. Our front door was repaired by him. We will definitely use this company again for other jobs if needed.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    kkelvinwilson
    Really recommend Handyman Service London. I have used them for assembling flatpack furniture and hanging up a mirror. Both technicians were nice, reliable, and friendly, and they did a great job. I'll be using the same company again for other jobs.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2021
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks