The Happy House Cleaning
Other Businesses in London
Reviews (15)
    • TheHappy House Cleaning is a cleaning company that specializes in highly professional cleaning of your domestic or commercial property. We are based in London and we can offer you some of the best deals in this area. Our company has a very high customer satisfaction rate which makes us reliable and ready to help you anytime. Whether you want your carpet, oven, windows, office, upholstery etc. cleaned, we can handle it. So do not hesitate and call us today!

    Services
    domestic cleaning and Carpet Cleaning
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    8 Carlingford Road
    SM4 4NY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071014326 thehappyhousecleaning.co.uk

    Reviews

    stanchou.d
    The happy house cleaning team helped me while I was frantically looking for a last-minute end of tenancy clean, and the standard of the service was spectacular as well!
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: February 2024
    paloviliyan
    Very happy with the steam cleaning of the carpets! Would highly recommend!
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: March 2024
    Jane Clark
    The couple that came were lovely. The oven was cleaned beautifully but I am not happy at all with the sofa. He only done 1 side of the cushions though when asked he did happily do the other sides. The big problem is my sofa is soaking wet and will take days to dry. I have never had them this wet before. I don't know why the soaked them
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 15 reviews
