MAC Architects are an RIAS Chartered Architects Practice based in Newmachar, Aberdeen. We are a young dynamic practice providing a diverse range of services for both private and commercial clients.

What sets MAC Architects apart is our aptitude for innovative design solutions, an experienced attention to detail and commitment to delivery.

Intrinsic to our ethos and approach is the very latest 3D BIM (Building Information Modelling) software. MAC Architects are one of only a few practices in the country to have BIM integrated at the core of our business. This provides the infrastructure to accurately and efficiently design, present and deliver projects of all scales.