MAC Architects
Architects in Newmachar
Reviews (3)
    • MAC Architects are an RIAS Chartered Architects Practice based in Newmachar, Aberdeen. We are a young dynamic practice providing a diverse range of services for both private and commercial clients. 

    What sets MAC Architects apart is our aptitude for innovative design solutions, an experienced attention to detail and commitment to delivery.

    Intrinsic to our ethos and approach is the very latest 3D BIM (Building Information Modelling) software. MAC Architects are one of only a few practices in the country to have BIM integrated at the core of our business. This provides the infrastructure to accurately and efficiently design, present and deliver projects of all scales.

    Service areas
    Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire
    Company awards
    • ASA Residential Award 2016
    • ASA Supreme Award 2016
    • Trades Awards Winner 2016
    Address
    24 Oldmeldrum Road
    AB21 0PJ Newmachar
    United Kingdom
    +44-1651862688 www.mac-architects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gareth Peacock
    over 2 years ago
    Jennifer Macrae
    over 2 years ago
    Graeme Berry
    about 4 years ago
