Roof Gardens

If you are lucky enough to have enough space for a roof garden at home, a great idea is to take full advantage of this so you can spend long summer days enjoying the sun from a beautiful spot. There are many great ideas for roof top gardens and if you spend enough time searching online, you are likely to find that your options do not even have to be too expensive either. By researching some great ideas in advance, you are likely to find something which suits you. Having a space which you enjoy spending time in is the ultimate aim for your roof garden.

What are some great roof garden ideas?

When it comes to creating the perfect roof top garden, it is easy to take inspiration from your friends’ gardens, online or even in magazines. There are many great magazines which will be able to give you details on how to create the perfect garden. Here you will also be able to find tips which could help you out immensely too. Depending on how much space you have, you may want to consult a landscape architect as they will be able to help you make the most of your garden. It does not need to be difficult, especially if you are simply hoping for a simple yet beautiful place to sit in. By using homify you will easily be able to save any roof garden ideas or inspiration into an ideabook. Once you have saved a picture you like, it is easy to then save text so that you can remember exactly what it was that you liked about the picture. The benefit of this is that you can then show your gardener of landscape architect your roof garden ideas very easily.

How do I design a roof garden at home?

It is simple to design a roof garden at home if you already have the right amount of space and an area which you can easily turn into a garden. A good idea is to take into account the materials you will be using for your garden. Often people who have roof gardens will not include grass or plants which are too high maintenance, but if you would like to use your space to do some gardening, this could be a great idea.

What do I need to consider when designing my roof garden?

There are many things which you should take into consideration such as how much the entire project will cost, which materials you would like to use, and whether you have time to complete the project. If you find that you do not have enough time to complete the project yourself, then a good idea is to hire a gardener or someone else who will be able to get everything finished and sorted for you in a much shorter amount of time.

