The following conditions apply for participation in the online give away homify questionnaire by Homify Online GmbH & Co.KG—(hereinafter “homify”), of Holländerstraße 34, 13407 Berlin.

1. Participation is free, and does not require the purchase of any goods or services. By participating in the questionnaire, the user accepts these terms and conditions. Participation in the questionnaire may only be performed once. In the case of multiple applications, only the first input will be registered.

2. The giveaway is open to adult EU and UK residents only. Under-age contestants must provide consent from a parent or guardian to participate in the giveaway. Excluded from the giveaway are all employees of homify, their respective first and second degree relatives, as well as their partners in marriage-like relationships, and individuals who are engaged or de-facto. To participate, answering the homify questionnaire is required, and mandatory.

3. Anyone who answers the homify questionnaire before 31.05.2015 and provides their e-mail address, will automatically be entered into the prize draw. Sweepstake agencies are also excluded and exempt from entering the draw. Furthermore, only one entry is allowed per person, despite the use of multiple e-mail addresses. The validity and correctness of the data provided is the sole responsibility of the participant.

4. The participants automatically and explicitly understand that their personal information and the supplied delivery address is to be used solely to notify the winner, and to deliver the said prize. The winner must agree to disclose his or her address to the sponsor to receive the aforementioned prize. The transfer of data to unauthorised third parties, especially for commercial purposes, will not take place.

5. The winner and their gains are determined by chance, with the draw to be completed by homify. The winner will be notified by e-mail. The winner will receive notification of the prize immediately, and must confirm that they have received the said confirmation e-mail by 08 June 2015 at midnight. If no response is received, homify is entitled to select a new winner. A cash payment, payment of any kind, or exchange of the prize is not permitted. Prizes are not transferable. The winner will accept any changes to the prize, which may be caused by the supplier, and understand that these occurrences are beyond and out of the control of homify. The prize cannot be auctioned by the winner. The prize will be distributed no later than the end of July 2015.

6. homify is entitled to exclude participants who violate the official rules, or those who the company feels has manipulated or influenced the participation process, including the disruption of competition through any automated system of voting and those who are found to be harassing or threatening employees or other participants. If the winner is found to be liable for any of the above statements, even after the prize has been completed or delivered, homify is entitled to reclaim the said prize from the winner.

7. homify endeavours to make true and correct statements, however, homify is not responsible or liable for any false statements or claims, or any technical errors caused in connection with the selection of the winner.

8. The decision made by homify is final. This includes the decided winner and payout of the prize.